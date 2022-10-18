Getting The Perfect Cupid's Bow Lips Without Surgery

Ever since celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner started flaunting their plump, shapely lips, Cupid’s bow lip has been all the rage in the fashion world. Now, there is another wave of focus on this particular lip shape with the growing popularity of Korean pop artists who have capitalized on this facial feature. Cupid’s bow is the name given to the lip shape where the upper lip dips down in the middle, revealing two distinct peaks toward the center of the mouth. It closely resembles the English letter ‘M’. These peaks of the Cupid’s bow lip are often directly in line with the philtrum— the grooved space between the nose and mouth.

The shape is similar to the double-curved bow that is depicted with the Roman god of love, Cupid.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Since Cupid’s bow is usually considered an attractive feature, people are eager to give their lips the same shape. Some individuals opt to get a permanent cosmetic procedure (called a lip lift) to get this shape. However, if you do not have the budget or do not want to undergo a procedure, you can still try a few exercises and make-up hacks to emulate the shape.

Start off by standing in front of a mirror and using the index finger of both your hands to press your upper lip from both ends. Simultaneously, try to blow out air from your mouth. Do this for about five minutes.

Next up, press your chin upwards with one hand. Use the first two fingers to hold the upper lip, and try blowing from your mouth about 3-4 times.

Following this, pout your lips and try to blow air out of them while gently pressing your ching upward with your fist.

Advertisement

Although these exercises may initially cause some pain, doing them repeatedly can result in an attractive Cupid’s bow lip.

You can also try out a particular make-up style to create the impression of a perfect Cupid’s Bow upper lip. To do this, first, apply lip balm and let it stay on your lips for 5 minutes. Once the waiting period is over, scrub away with a lip scrub. Clean your lips and moisturize them.

Advertisement

Following this, apply a thin line of concealer on your lips. Apply a lipstick of your choice. Spread out the concealer towards the end of your lips, keeping the middle part thinner. You can use a brush to achieve this effect. Let this set in for two minutes, and then use gloss or a lighter shade of lipstick to shape your lips and make the ideal Cupid’s Bow.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here