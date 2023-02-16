Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a condition where the body is unable to regulate blood sugar levels, leading to a range of health complications. For individuals with diabetes, it is crucial to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to manage their condition. One food item that is gaining popularity among diabetes patients is ghee. Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is a staple in Indian cuisine and is a rich source of healthy fats. While there is some debate on whether ghee is good for diabetes patients, there is evidence to suggest that it can be beneficial.

Komal Patel, Clinical Nutritionist, Fit India Ambassador and Founder, Diet Studio, says, “Diabetic patients are advised to stay away from a lot of foods. However, certain foods like ghee can be quite beneficial for diabetes. The presence of fatty acids like oleic acid and palmitic acid in ghee aids in regulating blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients must consume foods with lower glycemic index."

Rice, potatoes, sugary foods are all contain high glycemic index but the glycemic load of these foods can be reduced by adding ghee to them. Glucose levels are not at all affected by ghee, hence people with diabetes can easily consume ghee without any fear. “Ghee helps in making fatty foods easy to digest which is beneficial for diabetic patients. Try to have pure cow milk ghee and avoid processed ghee as much as possible," adds Patel.

If you have diabetes, you need to take care of food and food combinations so that it does not spike your blood glucose level. With a lot of remedies to manage diabetes one such remedy is ghee. Prachi Shah, Consulting Nutritionist & Clinical Dietitian, founder, Health Habitat explains how helpful is ghee and why should a diabetic include it in their diet.

Ghee is wildly used in India and it is a key ingredient in a lot of recipes. Ghee is considered as healthy fat and helps in absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

It is a rich source of vitamin K and other antioxidants. This helps in boosting the immunity which is very necessary if you have diabetes.

Adding ghee to a meal high in carbohydrate brings down the glycemic index and thus prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar.

Ghee soothes the gut and improves gut health. This property helps in managing hormones and thus helps with regulates insulin secretion.

Ghee contains vitamin D which is essential for calcium absorption. Vitamin deficiency can also lead to type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Lastly, ghee can help reduce bad cholesterol but remember moderation is the key.

