Ghee Turmeric Milk: Recipe And Health Benefits

Turmeric is known to be one of the healthiest spices ever. With multiple proven health benefits and a taste enhancer, turmeric has been in use in Indian kitchens since ancient times. It has also been given a great deal of importance in Ayurveda. But have you ever had turmeric with ghee and milk? The benefits and taste are so amazing that you wouldn’t be able to resist having a glass right after reaching the end of this article.

Here are some benefits of drinking ghee and turmeric milk:

People who often suffer from stomach issues should try and have ghee and turmeric milk. The drink not only improves your digestion but also boosts immunity. It relieves constipation and improves metabolism.

Milk is rich in calcium and ghee contains Vitamin K2. The vitamin helps in the great absorption of calcium and that in turn helps in strengthening our bones. This leads to a reduction in bone and joint pains during winter.

Ghee and turmeric milk can improve the moisture in your skin naturally. Regularly drinking it can help in giving your skin a beautiful glow and help in reducing blemishes on the face.

The most common problem in the current season (winters) is the problem of colds, coughs, allergies, and flu. From fever to body aches and more, innumerable discomforting symptoms make us feel so uneasy that it is very difficult for us to even get a sound sleep. Ghee and turmeric milk, however, can help reduce these symptoms and do away with cold, cough and allergies very well. It also reduces sore throat and reduces cough significantly.

How To Make Turmeric And Ghee Milk

Pour one spoon of desi ghee into a pan. Wait for it to become hot and add a glass of milk. Keep stirring it for a while before adding turmeric powder to it. Mix the contents well and let the milk come to a boil. Switch off the gas and add some jaggery for a little bit of wetness in the drink. Pour turmeric ghee milk into a glass and serve it hot.

