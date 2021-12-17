Gift-Giving Etiquette: Here’s What to Keep in Mind When Exchanging Gifts

Gifting is a means for every one of us to express our feelings and convey joy to those we care about. A wonderful gift can be extremely meaningful and something which both the giver and the recipient will remember for a long time. We all have great memories of times we have exchanged gifts. We’ve all had that unique sensation when we received something genuinely remarkable, or when someone we care about clearly enjoyed a gift we gave them. However, there is always the possibility of an unpleasant moment when a present falls flat or when we get or give something completely inappropriate.

There are unwritten rules for gift-giving etiquette, but everyone interprets them differently. The etiquette standards in this article can help you avoid gift-giving blunders and select gifts that everyone will enjoy.

What to consider regarding corporate gifting?

Almost everyone receives a present at business offices and meetings, and expenditure restrictions are set. So, if you want to provide presents, set a financial limit and don’t discriminate amongst employees. However, if you want to present gifts to coworkers you care more about, do it privately so that no one feels offended or excluded. You may also bring in baked goods or another culinary item for the entire team to enjoy.

Do You Have to Give What You Get?

Gift exchange is customary throughout the holidays, although it is not necessarily required. People often offer presents without expecting anything in return, and the gift is merely a considerate gesture. If you like to exchange gifts, keep a limited selection of generic ready-to-go items on standby. Ornaments, chocolates or desserts, and scented candles are examples of such goods.

Should a gift have the same monetary value?

When giving gifts, attempt to spend a sum that you are comfortable with, rather than one that you believe another person will spend. The monetary worth of a present is unimportant to the majority of people. Typically, the sentiment that goes along with the gift is more significant. Similarly, evaluating the worth of a gift you have received reduces the act of giving presents to monetary gain, that is not what the act of sharing gifts should signify.

How important are presentation and appreciation?

No matter how costly a gift is, it might appear bad if it isn’t presented properly - that is, unwrapped or with price tags still attached. Taking the effort to wrap a gift or place it in a gift box or bag, on the other hand, might make a less expensive gift appear more valuable. However, when you get a present, you must always write a thank you note. This may appear archaic, but it shows the giver that you actually appreciate the time and work they put into your present.

The golden rule

The warmth with which the gift should be exchanged is very important. It is a golden rule of gifting. Always remember to have a smile on your face when giving or receiving gifts.

