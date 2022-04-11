'Girls And Pups': Priyanka Chopra Is Dropping Cues For A Soul Sunday

If you are planning for a chilled-out date with your friends, Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday outing in Los Angeles is one to take inspiration from. On Monday morning, the actor dropped a number of snaps on her Instagram from her day outing with her girlfriends, and the clicks also featured her three pet dogs - Diana, Gino and Panda. Priyanka, who aces the diva look, slipped into a trendy athleisure fit for her day out. She looked effortlessly stylish in a pastel pink outfit.

Dropping the gorgeous clicks, Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups."

Priyanka Chopra wore an oversized sweatshirt with a front zipper on the torso, long sleeves with cinched cuffs, a hoodie cap, and a loose silhouette. She teamed the jacket with matching pastel pink mini shorts and a white bodycon top. Priyanka paired white chunky lace-up sneakers and white colourful printed socks with the outfit, and donned a baseball cap, gold hoop earrings, tinted Lennon-styled sunglasses.

Along with the reins of her three pet dogs, she also carried a customised printed tote bag. As far as the tresses are concerned, she rounded off her ensemble with messy pigtails and went for minimal makeup with a blush pink shade.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick took fans by surprise when they revealed that they have become proud parents of a baby girl. The couple welcomed a baby via surrogacy in January. Nick and Priyanka announced the good news via an Instagram post and requested some privacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time, " Priyanka wrote, So far, the name of the baby has been under the wraps.

