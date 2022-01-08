Give Your Immunity a Boost Against Covid-19 With Ber or Jujube in the Diet

The Covid-19 pandemic is slowly moving towards its third wave in India. Many states are witnessing a sharp rise in the number of fresh cases and the total count of new cases has gone up to 90,000 in the country. As infections rise, it becomes all the more important to follow the necessary guidelines while paying extra attention to our immunity. Including vitamin-rich food items in our diet can give us the extra shield of protection against the Covid-19 infection and increase our resistance to other viruses as well. One food item which could help us meet the requirement of Vitamin C of our body is jujube commonly known as Ber in India. The fruit is an excellent source of vitamins and boosts our immunity. It helps to deal with insomnia, constipation while boosting our brain health.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diweker on Tuesday shared an Instagram post highlighting the benefits of this seasonal fruit. Sharing a photo of ber, Rujuta listed some of the health benefits of the fruit. She wrote, “Are you eating bor/ ber (jujube) in this season? It’s rich in Vit C (richer than oranges), lethal for dandruff and the secret behind glowing skin. Also are great for kids who fall sick often."

Apart from vitamin C, ber is also rich in amino acids and Vitamin A. The fruit was anciently used as an ingredient in many herbal medicines. Additionally, the fruit is a good source of calcium, potassium, iron, and antioxidants and dietary fibre. It can be a perfect snack for people on a weight loss diet. Ber had also featured in Rujuta’s suggestion of delicacies for the winter. Additionally, the nutritionist had suggested the inclusion of sugarcane, tamarind, Amla and til gul in the diet.

The consumption of amla not only helps our immune function but also enhances our liver health while facilitating the digestion process. The nutrients present in amla are also beneficial for our heart’s health and hair growth.

