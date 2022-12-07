Give Your Living Room A Makeover With These Tips

The living room is among the most frequently used rooms in the house. It serves as your entertainment hub, the location for family movie nights, and the place to host visitors. Therefore, it needs to be attractive and look like a place where you would want to chill. Creating a beautiful, liveable space may appear to be a big task, but it does not necessarily have to be expensive. It’s simple to update your living room on a budget once you’ve invested in a few quality pieces. A few changes to the colour scheme, decorative accessories, or furniture layout can make a big difference without breaking the bank. Not to worry, here are a few easy and aesthetic ways to beautify your living room.

Play with texture

Using plush textures that appeal to the touch and harder textures that add contrast is important for making a living room feel cosy. Include as many textures as possible, such as leather, cotton, wool, metal, stone, glass, and plant life. Pillows are a great element to start when decorating a living room on a budget. Other accessories and furnishings can be used to add new materials to the palette, even in small amounts.

Use Natural Elements

Plants add a sculptural element to a room, and low-maintenance varieties are often reasonably priced. To add some life to your living room, look for interesting leaf shapes or colourful foliage. Try using a potted plant as a centrepiece on your coffee table, or fill an empty corner with a hanging plant. If your living room lacks natural light or you’re not sure how to care for plants, opt for realistic-looking faux plants instead. Natural grasses or dried stems can also be used as a low-cost living room decoration.

Repurpose vintage or thrift decor

Look for cheap living room decor at flea markets, antique stores, estate sales, and thrift stores. Consider repurposing items in unusual ways to create functional vintage-style furnishings. Use an antique ladder to store and display throw blankets, a vintage trunk to hold board games or provide seating, and wicker laundry baskets to hold magazines or in-process projects to create a rustic coffee table. Refresh your upholstery or sewing skills so that you can update old furniture with new upholstery or slipcovers.

Create DIY art

Make your DIY canvas art for a low-cost living room decoration idea. Purchase blank canvases to paint and hang prominently above a mantel or sofa. Brush on a variety of cool geometric shapes or simply splatter colours at random for a modern composition using paints. If you prefer less abstract art, use the canvases as a foundation for painted images, stencilled motifs, or collages made from crafting scraps.

Layer rugs

Big box stores, discount home stores, and even home improvement centres sell affordable area rugs in a variety of styles. Layer small rugs to define conversational groups or activity areas after anchoring a room’s furnishings with simple, inexpensive large rugs. Experts advise that all furniture be placed on top of the rug, with an ample border of flooring visible around the rug’s perimeter.

