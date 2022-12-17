Glam Alert! Kiara Advani shines in neon dress, Vicky Kaushal looks dapper. PICS

After impressing fans with their chemistry in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, the on-screen couple Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal are all set for the release of their upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The actors are currently busy promoting the upcoming quirky thriller film also starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

The stars are leaving no checkpoints during the promotional events. At a recent promotional event, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were seen in their best attires. Kaira Advani raised the glam quotient in a stunning neon green short dress, featuring a closed neckline, full sleeves, open cuffs, dramatic shoulders, and bodycon details. She sealed her look with golden stilettos. The actress tied her hair into a clean ponytail and sported dewy makeup. She greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and also did her signature move from the song, Bilji.

Vicky Kaushal who joined her was spotted in a black T-shirt and a pair of jeans. On top of it, he styled a grey shirt featuring embellishment details and folded sleeves. He completed the look with a pair of tinted shades and white sneakers. The actor greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and folded hands.

The film is slated to release on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar on December 16. The trailer of Govinda Naam Mera has already been launched and loved by the audience. Along with this, the movie’s songs have also received positive responses from viewers.

As this fun thriller film is all set for release, the cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal also posed alongside director, Shashank Khaitan.

