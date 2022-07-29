Glamorous Bridal Makeup Looks to Rock on Your Wedding Day

Dear brides-to-be, the need to stand out on your wedding day can be stressful as you will have to scroll through makeup ideas that are currently trending online. You may jump on the bandwagon, but remember that your wedding will be captured in an album. So choose the trend that defines you. Highlight your best features and own the day.

Here’s a list of make-up ideas that you can try out for your ‘D-day’ -

1. Smokey Eye

This is a classic and evergreen look that you can rock with your wedding saree or lehenga. You can either opt for all glam brown smokey eyes and sport a bold red lipstick to add drama or go nude with your lips. And if you want a subtle glam, you can opt for Megan Markle’s wedding makeup look by wearing soft smokey eyes with minimal shimmer and nude lip tint or gloss.

2. Soft Pink Monochrome Look

If you are planning to wear a pastel outfit, you can definitely opt for this subtle and summery look. Go for a soft pink eyeshadow with some shimmer in the centre and a subtle pink lipstick to complete the look.

3. Gold-eyed Make Up

This classic and sultry look will match the jewellery and any bridal ensemble. Add some gold in the corners, or in the centre of the eyelid. To make the gold eye more dramatic, add black eyeshadow in the corners of the eye to give it a taupe shade.

4. Dewy/Glowy make up

Go gaga with your shimmery makeup and highlight all your high points on the face. Opt for shimmery eyes, dewy base, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips. Keep the look subtle yet radiant and glossy.

5. Cut Crease

If you love experimenting, you can try this dramatic cut-crease look for your wedding. Let your eyes shine bright. You can keep your makeup and lipstick subtle and let your eyes do the talking.

6. Siren Red Lips

Go bold with your lips by wearing bright red lipstick. Soft bronze eyes and simple makeup will do the trick.

7. Natural Makeup

If you want to look fresh and natural this look is for you. Opt for all neutral or nude shades from your palette. Like Alia Bhatt, you can choose to wear minimal to no eye shadow.

