Glamping: The Luxury Camping Experience | EcoGlamp Kanatal

Tucked between the mountains, Kanatal is a small destination in Uttarakhand. Away from the bustle of more touristy spots in the state like Mussoorie, Kanatal is a quiet and serene destination- a perfect reflection of the ideal “mountain life". Eco Glamp is the perfect vessel to truly experience the different facets of the destination, it offers a once-in-a-lifetime Glamping experience of living in the outdoors in Geodesic Domes with utmost safety and luxury hospitality amenities.

Mr. Sanjay Sharma, CEO & Founder, Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd. said “What we are offering is a completely new experience for all, so be it a leisure traveller, expat community, corporate, inbound, CEO/CXO community, or a honeymoon couple or even small groups looking for novelty or that getaway for once-in-a-lifetime memories with comfort. We have opened 9 luxury units in the 1st phase (out of 17) which are fully insulated to control the harsh chilling weather".

Glamping is a portmanteau of the word’s “glamour" and “camping". It is termed as a point “where stunning nature meets modern luxury," a way to experience the remote and wild without sacrificing comfort. It is camping’s fancier offshoot. It’s just like sleeping outdoors with upgrades that takes it to the next level.

The resort is carved meticulously and takes pride in its “sustainable" methods of not cutting a single tree in this entire process. Eco Glamp at Kanatal is also the first hospitality project to get approval under the Uttarakhand Government’s Single Window Clearance System Portal facilitating mechanism for investors. Eco Glamp has maintained the ecological balance to restore the environment with erecting Geodesic Domes & Himalayan Safari Tents which are 100% temporary structures offering the best of comforts.

Kanatal is also home to various other activities, it is known as an adventure location, especially for Trekking in the jungle, Safari, Sky Cycle / Zip-line and other adventure activities like, Surkanda Devi Temple by Trek / Ropeway or Jet Ski / Speed Boats / Para Sailing in Tehri Lake and its snow peaked winters. With Eco Glamp We just have added another dimension for people to stay here" further continued Mr Sharma.

At EcoGlamp serenity is quite literally at arm’s length because it feels like a portal that grabs you from the daily hustle-bustle of your life and puts you in the closest lap of nature you can hope to be.

