Glenn Maxwell is ‘Vini’-ing Hearts with his Wedding Looks for Hindu Ceremony in Australia

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman in a Tamilian style Indian wedding on March 27 in Melbourne, Australia.

The couple had two changes for the hindu ceremony, the first one saw Glenn dressed in gold sherwani paired with a yellow veshti and Vini aced the South Indian bride look in a radiant red sari with gold motifs and jewellery designed by Maaha. With her hair tied up in a bun, she accentuated the hair style with roses on one side of the bun. Vini’s hairdo and makeup was done by Australia-based hair and makeup artist Haffsah Bilal of Lajeen artistry.

Before the ceremony, Glenn was seen grooving and welcoming his bride with the garland of flowers. The couple garland each other before entering the wedding venue. For the second change, Glenn Maxwell wore a Falguni Shane Peacock sherwani. Whereas Vini picked a golden sari and accentuated her look with jewellery from Purab Paschim.

The exquisite wedding ensembles of the couple were styled and sourced by Karegar, a multi-designer store curating Indian luxury designers in Australia. “Styling Glenn and Vinni was a memorable experience given the cultural diversity of both individuals. We loved creating something that was modern depicting the couple’s personal style, yet incorporating traditional elements to their look," says Haffsah Bilal.

On March 18, the couple solemnised their Christian wedding in an intimate ceremony at a winery in Melbourne a week before their Hindu ceremony. Glenn looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and bowtie. Whereas Vini looked stunning in a svelte Jane Hill white gown with lace detailing and paired it with a veil. The newlyweds had announced their wedding in a post they shared on their Instagram pages. The dreamy white wedding picture was captioned as: “Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22, (sic)."

Vini also posted an excerpt from her vows for Maxwell from their dreamy wedding in Australia. She wrote: “A little excerpt of my vows to @gmaxi_32. It doesn’t matter where life takes us as long as I am with you I know I am home. I promise to be your number one fan, supporting you through the highs and lows, to always be interested when you excitedly talk about your day on the golf course and of course to occasionally let you win an argument! (sic)".

This was followed by a haldi and mehendi ceremony hosted at their home and attended by close family and friends. For the Nalangu/Haldi ceremony, the couple dressed in traditional attires, Vini was seen wearing a green and orange traditional sari designed by Priyanka Reddy of Tasha designs, whereas Glenn picked an orange bandhgala sherwani and paired with gold churidar pants.

For the mehendi ceremony Vini wore a multi-coloured 3D floral embroidered lehenga designed by Seema Gujral. Styled by Karegar, Glenn wore a tonal embroidered short sherwani with tapered trousers. Vini completed the traditional look with a maang tika, choker and matching bangles.

Taking to Instagram, Vini shared a heartfelt note for her family. She wrote: “Marriage is a union of two souls and their families. We have so much love & appreciation for our parents who have supported us. We wouldn’t be here without you! #loveislove (sic)."

