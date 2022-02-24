Glimpses Of Ananya Panday's Lavish House in Mumbai's Pali Hill

B-town celebs often stay in news for their lavish houses. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, one can understand that these celeb residents have become such a big deal they are now even called tourist spots by their fans. Every newcomer in Bollywood look at these houses and wish to have their own in the city of dreams one day.

Like other celebs, Ananya Panday also lives in a lavish bungalow in Mumbai. Her father and actor Chunkey Panday has a beautiful and exotic bungalow in Pali Hill. Ananya, who has become a known celeb today, shares many pictures on social media from her beautiful house. Recently, featured in headlines for her new movie Gehraiyaan, which released on Amazon Prime Video, Ananya is making her place as a young actor in Bollywood quite brilliantly.

The best thing about the Panday residence is that it is surrounded by greenery. Ananya has been seen doing yoga in her garden many times. The living room of the house has mirrors positioned all around. The flooring of the living room is done in a monochromic and patterned way. The room décor has been given a wooden touch and the whole theme of the living room gives it a vintage and nostalgic look. With mirrors placed all around, the living room makes for a great sunlight spot. Ananya often takes golden hour selfies and photos with her pet dogs in her living room.

Ananya’s room is quite beautiful and has an appealing interior. The flooring is done with marble, and the room has chevron wallpaper. Her room is quite spacious and comfortable and has a classy yet minimalistic look. Ananya is seen sharing pictures from her room. Both Ananya and her father Chunky Pandey loves chandeliers. They have great silver pieces and attractive glasses all over the house. Ananya Panday’s bedroom also has a beautiful chandelier.

The colour of the house encompasses grey, blue, white, and more. The house has beautiful rustic glass doors and immense window panels. One of the most attractive things in Ananya’s house is the lovely spiral staircase. In many Instagram posts of Ananya Pandey, you can see the ceiling-to-floor glass walls.

The terrace of the house is also a great place to chill with a beautiful view.

Ananya is seen enjoying the sunset from the balcony and terrace of her house.

