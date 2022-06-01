Global Day of Parents 2022: Theme, History and Significance

GLOBAL DAY OF PARENTS 2022: Parents are the foundation of a child’s life. They devote their whole life selflessly to the needs and happiness of their kids without asking for anything in return. To mark their selfless commitments and immense love, June 1 is celebrated as the United Nations Global Parents Day.

The United Nations believes that families are the foundation of a child’s upbringing. Every child should be nurtured in an environment which is loving, caring and harmonious. After reaching a certain age, children should also contribute to the growth of their parents and nurture them with the same love. Let’s take a look at the theme of the year, history, and significance of the day dedicated to every parent out there.

Global Parents Day 2022: Theme

Every year, a theme is decided to celebrate the day. In 2020, the theme was dedicated to all the parents globally who spend their lives running behind their kids. The theme for this year Global Day of Parents is Appreciate All Parents Throughout the World.

Global Parents Day 2022: History and significance

On September 17, 2012, UN General Assembly passed the resolution 66/292 to observe June 1 as the Global Parents Day. The day is proclaimed in honour of the role of parents in a life of a child. Universal Peace Federation recognises the efforts of the caregivers in nurturing and protecting their kids throughout their lifetime.

According to UPF, a child should be brought up in a positive family environment to have a harmonious development. Keeping in view all these points, the UN passed the resolution and declared the day the Global Parents Day.

In many parts of the world, Parents Day is observed on various different dates. While in the United States, the day is observed on the fourth Sunday of July, in South Korea the day is celebrated on May 8 every year.

To bring a smile to the face of your parents, spend the day with them and give them the love and respect they have given you over the period of time. Be their friends and companions and take the front seat.

