Global Family Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need To Know

>Global Family Day 2022: On January 1, the world observes Global Family Day, also known as World Peace Day, to concretize the idea of global unity and harmony in the minds of people. It is a day that marks the beginning of a new year, with hopes to have more concord in our daily lives to witness, both micro and macro, positive changes in the world.

>Global Family Day: History

The germination of the idea behind Global Family Day began in 1997 from a Children’s book where a vision of a day where there will only be peace and no war is imagined. The book was titled, ‘One Day In Peace – January 1, 2000.’ The United Nations General Assembly launched the International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Non-violence for the Children of the World. The first day of the millennium saw the advent of Global Family Day. Linda Grover, a peace activist, played a vital role in promoting the day in front of the entire world.

In 1999, the members of the United Nations received an invitation to formally celebrate the first day of the year as Global Family Day. One year later in 2001, the day was made an annual event, seeing the success and the impact.

>Global Family Day: >Significance

The Global Family Day, celebrated on the first day of every year, is dedicated to promoting world peace among all nations and religions across the world. The world is overloaded with different cultures, and all cultures must find a place to breathe and exist in harmony.

This is the idea behind Global Family Day. It also shines a light on the fact that despite the differences in borders, ethnicity, and cultures, we are all one big family, and we should treat everyone with love and respect.

The Global Family Day is celebrated on the first day of the new year so that people can make resolutions to transform the world into a better place in the coming year.

