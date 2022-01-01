Global Family Day 2022: Wishes, Photos, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

>Global Family Day 2022: In a bid to set foot in a new year on a positive note and to promote peace, unity and harmony among people, every year January 1 is celebrated as Global Family Day. The day which was first celebrated on January 1, 2000, aims at sensitizing people about peace and making them believe that the world is one family. The motive behind celebrating the day is to insist that although people throughout the globe are divided along religious, cultural and linguistic lines, we are still connected by the bond of humanity.

The idea to celebrate the day stemmed from a children’s book ‘One Day In Peace’ authored by Steve Diamond and Robert Alan Silverstein which was published in 1996. The book tells the tale of a global awakening and emphasizes on the chance to start a new chapter in the story of humanity.

Advertisement

So, on this Global Family Day, consider extending warm wishes to not only your family and friends but to everyone you know as the world is one global family. Here are some evocative quotes and wishes that you could choose to share over WhatsApp.

1) Many things can harm your global family, build it anyway! Peace in the family makes the world the best place.

2) You have smiles all around when you have your family standing by your side through thick and thin… Cheers to you and your family members on the occasion of Global Family Day!!!

3) The most precious and exquisite gift given by God is our family. Love them, respect them and treasure them as they’re the rationale for our smile and happiness.

Advertisement

4) There is no such thing as a perfect family. Everyone has problems, and misunderstanding is a very common thing. Wishing Global Day.

5) We are one family under one sky! Happy Global family day!

Advertisement

6) All people have the same color blood and that is a brotherhood. Happy Global family day.

7) Family is the first school and your family members are first teachers, Make sure you learn the most from your loved ones and live a Happier Life.

8) Work together, strengthen the bond between countries, commit to protecting the global family.

Advertisement

9) Begin the year with a blessing of togetherness. Global family day.

10) Global Family day repeats the actual fact that we are all like one international family of humanity. Let’s unfold harmony among our humanity and live a mutually united family.

11) Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one. Happy Global family day.

12) May this world be our gigantic family bonded with peace and happiness. Wishing everyone a Happy Global Family Day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.