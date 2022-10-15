Global Handwashing Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Tips to Wash Your Hands Properly

GLOBAL HANDWASHING DAY 2022: The COVID-19 pandemic made us realize the importance of effective handwashing. But did you know there is a day dedicated to handwashing? October 15 is celebrated as Global Handwashing Day to advocate the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and inexpensive way to avoid diseases. This day is an opportunity to encourage and urge more and more people to wash their hands with soap. The collective effort will be able to bring forward a change as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a simple way of washing your hands:

Wet your hands with running water and apply a liquid or clean soap bar. Rub your hands together to form a lather. Scrub your fingers, palms, the back of your hands, wrists, between your fingers, and under your nails for at least 20 seconds. Rinse until the soap is all gone Dry your hands with a clean or disposable towel.

Global Handwashing Day: History

Global Handwashing Day was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap. The first Global Handwashing Day was held in 2008.

The first observance witnessed 120 million children across the world washing their hands with soap in 70 countries. Since then, advocates of hand washing hygiene have utilized this day to spread the word about handwashing, building sinks and installing taps, and reinforcing the necessity of washing hands. This day is sponsored by governments, schools, International Institutes, NGOs, private companies, and others.

Global Handwashing Day: Theme

The theme for 2022 Global Handwashing Day theme is “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene" which calls for coordinated action as we actively work toward universal hand hygiene.

Global Handwashing Day: Significance

Many germs cause sickness and can spread if we do not wash our hands with soap and clean water especially after coughing, sneezing, using the bathroom, and before preparing food.

Global Handwashing Day aims to teach simple hand washing tips for communities to stay safe and healthy as

Handwashing will reduce the cases of diarrhoea. It will reduce the number of school days that children miss because of gastrointestinal issues. It will reduce respiratory illnesses like colds in the general population.

