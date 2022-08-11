Global Kinetic Sand Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

GLOBAL KINETIC SAND DAY 2022: While browsing through social media, you must have come across videos of that fascinating material that can be molded like clay but at the same time feels smooth. It is called kinetic sand. Watching people slicing, smashing and scooping this stuff sure is a sensory experience. This DIY sand lets you recreate the joy of playing with the sand on the beach, right at your home. To celebrate the delight of playing with this popular substance, August 11 is observed as Global Kinetic Sand Day ever since 2020.

The day was declared only two years back (in 2020) by the Spin Master Corporation, which is a leading global children’s entertainment company. It is marked to acknowledge the original, squeezable sand which is an enjoyable playing material for kids and adults alike. The day is founded for people to share the magic of Kinetic Sand, which gives unending creative possibilities and just never dries out.

While honoring the day back in 2020, Spin Master had teamed up with Hilaria Baldwin, the Co-Host of Mom Brain podcast, who is also a mother of four and not to forget, a Kinetic Sand fan. She explained how her kids love to engage in creative activities using the Kinetic sand. She also mentioned a great factor about this sand - it does not leave a mess to clean up after.

Kinetic sand is traditionally made by coating regular sand with silicone oil, according to Rick Sachleben, who is a member of the American Chemical Society. “Silicone oils have unique properties in that they can be liquids that flow freely, or semisolids that flow slowly in the absence of pressure, but act like rubbery solids under stress. This characteristic is called ‘viscoelasticity’," he told Live Science.

But one can also celebrate the day by making their own DIY Kinetic Sand at home. It only requires 5 parts sand, 3 parts cornstarch (or any other substitute flour) and 1 part cooking oil. Mix all these ingredients until there are no oily or dry spots remaining. Store it in a box with a lid and you will have a perfect toy to keep your kids amused and entertained for hours.

Kinetic Sand was originally developed to make playing with sand less messy. It has now evolved into squeezable sand which magically sticks together.

