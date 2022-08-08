Global Sleep Under The Stars Night 2022: History, Significance and Places Where You Can Sleep Under The Stars

GLOBAL SLEEP UNDER THE STARS NIGHT 2022: Isn’t it lovely to lie down under the blanket of starry night and just watch the stars? If you are an Astro lover, skywatcher or stargazer then make the annual tradition to enjoy the starry night on August 8 as Global Sleep Under The Stars Day.

The day was founded in 2020 to encourage the world to experience the beauty of the outdoors under the same night sky. Here are places in India where you can enjoy stargazing:

Ladakh

The perfect excuse to make the trip to Ladakh to mark the day, the place doesn’t only over breath-taking lakes at such high altitude but also has a beautiful clear sky to watch the sky. Recently the government also announced that a place will have India’s first-ever dark sky reserve.

Spiti Valley

The valley in Himachal Pradesh is considered the paradise of astro-lovers. The crystal clear views of the skies make it one of the perfect places for stargazing in India.

Jaisalmer

Think about watching the sky as lay on the cold sand in the desert of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. You will remember the camel dance, the traditional folk dance and mouth-watering delicious food in the vast Thar Dessert along with the clear sky.

Sonmarg

With a beautiful backdrop of mountains covered with the blanket of snow. By night camp out in the valley and daze in the sky this might sparkle with stars and moon serving you the natural light.

Andaman Islands

If you are on a travel spree to the island, it may serve you seafood, a natural bridge, sandy beaches, experience scuba diving and many more. The place doesn’t only offer beautiful sunsets but is also a perfect place to watch stars as you hear the rhythm of the ocean touching the seashore.

