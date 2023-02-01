Global Travel Is Up After Covid-19, But Disparity Among Passports Continue: Study

We live in a globalised world where international travel, whether for studies, business, or tourism, is rapidly becoming the new normal. Modern times have seen passports and visas become indispensable documents for millions of people worldwide. New data suggests that global mobility is increasing. However, does increased global mobility means that the disparity between passports has ceased to exist? Turns out, a disparity still exists in terms of ease of travel.

According to The Passport Index, an interactive ranking tool developed by investment firm Arton Capital, the ‘World Openness Score’ reportedly hit an all-time high by the end of 2022. And the grade has only gotten better. This indicates that more passport holders than ever before are granted permission to visit more countries without a visa. In 2022, as travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic decreased, 18.5% more visa waivers were granted internationally.

The most and least powerful passports still have a significant mobility difference, though. Patrick Bixby, writing for The Conversation, says that this has major effects on where people can travel, live, and work. Per the analysis, holders of a United Arab Emirates passport rank first in Arton’s power ranking and are eligible for visa-free travel or visa-on-arrival privileges in 181 nations and territories. Those with US passports come in a little lower, with access to 173 nations.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, is last on the list. Only 39 nations are directly accessible to someone with an Afghan passport. Holders of passports from Syria, Iraq, Somalia, and Bangladesh fare only somewhat better. An Indian passport provides access to just 71.

So, what determines if your country’s passport is powerful enough or not? For a variety of reasons, including weak economies, sizable populations of displaced people, and turbulent histories marked by foreign invasion and civil war, nations fall into the lowest categories.

Travellers with weaker passports often have to face intensive scrutiny during immigration as compared to travellers holding powerful passports.

This inequality points to yet another form of discrimination that is brought on by the place of birth or residence of individuals. Tackling this challenge is considered the next step in fairer globalisation.

