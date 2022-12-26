Glowing Skin To Delaying Signs of Ageing, Benefits of Carrot Face Mask

If you have the habit of scrunching your nose whenever you are offered a carrot-made dish, it is time to let that habit go. Enriched with the goodness of vitamins and minerals, carrots are extremely beneficial in keeping your eyes healthy. It also promotes weight loss and helps in having a good metabolism. Not to forget, you can prepare a whole range of dishes with carrots, which are actually quite tasty.

Besides its umpteen health benefits, carrots also work wonders if you add them to your skincare. Yes, it is true. One of the easiest ways to include carrots into your skincare regimen is by preparing a carrot face mask. Here are a few benefits of a carrot face mask that will blow away your mind.

Say hi to glowing skin:

Infused with the goodness of Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and good fibre, carrots can enhance the texture of your skin. Mixing carrot juice with a little amount of yoghurt and egg white helps in the removal of dead skin cells offering you brighter, glowing, and radiant skin.

Get rid of oily skin:

People suffering from oily and acne-prone skin must try carrot face masks. Carrots contain vitamin A, which is responsible for keeping your skin healthy and clear of pollutants while removing excess oil. It moisturizes your skin and gives it radiance, and improves skin complexion. Additionally, carrot face masks also prevent the growth of skin-infecting microorganisms.

Bid adieu to dry skin

Carrots, which are a good source of potassium, penetrate the layers of our skin and remove dryness. This mask offers the skin a healthy shine while deeply moisturizing it. All you need to do is grate and grind half of a carrot. In the next step, mix a teaspoon of honey and milk before applying the pack. Leave the mixture on your face for at least 15 minutes, before rinsing it with cold water.

Natural sun protection

Often, our skin gets exposed to the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, paving the way for several skin infections, sun spots, and pigmentation. Carotenoids and beta-carotene, which are both found in carrots, shield the skin from UVA rays and help to fade the stubborn sun tan. What you can do is use a spray bottle, and combine equal amounts of carrot juice and rose water. Next, spray on your face to hydrate your skin and prepare it to withstand the sun’s harsh rays.

Good anti-ageing properties

To counteract the symptoms of early ageing, like fine lines and wrinkles, combine both carrot and aloe vera juices before applying the face mask evenly on your skin. Carrots are a rich source of vitamin C, which stimulates the synthesis of collagen and eliminates wrinkles.

