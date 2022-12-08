Gluten-Free Diet Can Help Reduce Autoimmune Diseases’ Symptoms: Study

Gluten is a protein that is naturally found in grains such as barley, wheat and rye. It holds the food together, acting like a binder and also adds a stretchiness to the food. Doctors and research have revealed that gluten-free diets can help reduce the symptoms of several autoimmune diseases. But before we dive deep into the research, let us know what autoimmune diseases exactly are.

A human’s immune system protects it from external impurities and bacteria by attacking germs and foreign bodies that they identify as not being a part of the body. But an autoimmune disease causes the immune system to attack unhealthy cells by mistake and causes tissue and muscle damage.

There are over 80 autoimmune diseases, and they can affect almost any part of the body. From alopecia areata to hepatitis and type 1 diabetes, different autoimmune diseases cause damage to different body organs or parts.

In research published in the National Library of Medicine’s National Center for Biotechnology Information, the analyzed data revealed that out of the 1,408 patients who suffered from autoimmune diseases (AD), when put on a gluten-free diet (GFD), 911 of them saw a reduction in symptoms and 66 out 83 selected studies saw the same trend. The age of the patients ranged from 9 months to 69 years and the duration of GFD was in the range of 1 month to 9 years.

Gluten is mostly found in baked items such as bread, pasta and other foods that are made from grains containing protein. Therefore, it is important to check their labels before buying and using them in your kitchen. Gluten-free versions of these products in addition to vegetables, fruits, seafood, red meat, dairy products, nuts, and legumes can help you reduce the symptoms of any AD you suffer from. Other than the grains mentioned, some do not contain any gluten such as rice, quinoa, corn, millet, oatmeal, and some others.

