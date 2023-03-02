Honestly, monochrome looks are ruling the fashion charts like never before. And, we are gearing up to take inspiration from the OG fashionista of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan. For the first episode of her chat show What Women Want, Season 4, Kareena took the monochromatic route and impressed us with her unapologetic avatar. Kareena’s OOTD, from the shelves of fashion designer Michael Kors, was super chic. The actress opted for a red halter-neck bodysuit, which came with a key-hole bust and a deep back. She styled it with matching high-waist wide-leg pants.

Kareena completed her monochrome look with pointy red heels. Her accessories, dainty golden earrings, and chunky bracelets added subtle bling. As always, Kareena sided with minimal. Giving a subtle smokey touch to her eyes, she wore ample mascara on the eyelashes. Her contoured and blushed cheeks, as well as glossy coral lips, were great additions. Amping up the ante, Kareena styled her silky-smooth brown locks in soft waves.

Her Instagram is a one-stop for head-turning monochrome fashion. Here’s presenting our forever favourite Poo aka Kareena Kapoor in an all-black avatar. For the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave, she slipped into a black jumpsuit. And, we say it was a monochromatic fashion moment at its absolute best. Fashion designer Herve Leger’s creation featured a criss-cross open back, which elevated the drama quotient of the ensemble. The outfit came with a figure-hugging bodice. To complement her uber-cool outfit, she just paired it with super edgy gold earrings. The effortless glam included smudged smokey eye makeup, subtle blush on the cheeks, and glossy pink lips finished off her look.

When it comes to monochrome fashion, Kareena Kapoor always turns to the black hue. Don’t believe us? Her sassy boss lady outing is a testament to the statement. The actress made our jaws drop in this black pantsuit. Her trousers and blazer from Tom Ford were simple and elegant. But it was the lace bustier top that elevated her outfit. Matte glam for the win.

