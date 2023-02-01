Everyone has the desire to have lush, black and silky hair. But it seldom turns into a reality. The pollution and stress levels are so high that by the time you hit the mid-20s, hair fall becomes an everyday tension and that in turn leads to more stress. This vicious cycle has become a huge problem among the youth today and people try all kinds of remedies to get out of it. But all in vain.

What most people do not realise is that the side effects of pollution and stress can only be reduced by changing lifestyle and dietary habits for the better. People go bald by the time they reach 30. Dr Yugal Rajput, a professor in Kanpur, has talked about hair fall and shed light on its causes and remedies.

The doctor suggested that the problem of hair fall has been increasing rapidly nowadays. The main reason for this is a bad lifestyle and unhealthy food. Most of the people who fall prey to the problem are those who do not get proper nutrition. This causes their hair to become weak and then they start to fall. To avoid this, one has to take care of every little mistake in dietary choices and make changes to their daily routine.

Here are some tips to reduce hair fall:

• To keep your hair healthy, it is important to take a diet rich in nutrients. Fruits and vegetables can help you in the same way. Make sure you take supplements only after you meet your nutritional requirements.

• You must massage your scalp at least once a week with coconut oil to have an optimum blood supply to the hair roots and to improve microcirculation.

• Use shampoo at least twice or thrice a week and don’t forget to use a conditioner afterwards.

• If your hair has turned white, avoid colouring it using artificial chemicals. Rather seek a doctor about the same.

