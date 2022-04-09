Going on Honeymoon this Summer? Try These Lesser Known Places in India

Planning a perfect honeymoon trip is never an easy task for couples. It is something that would be etched in their memories forever. After all, the honeymoon is the first time a couple goes on a holiday trip together after marriage. But don’t you worry about it because we have some great and less explored destinations for you. Less crowd means less hassle and more privacy which makes these places perfect couple’s destinations.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

The birthplace of Dalai Lama is situated around 3048 meters above sea level. The beautiful monasteries make for a peaceful environment. The Tipi Orchid sanctuary is an ideal place to visit if you are planning to visit Tawang. Tawang’s local food culture and cuisine would make your taste buds tingle even after you return home.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

This natural hotspot is one of the most beautiful honeymoon destinations to visit in summers. The rainy, misty climate makes it extremely romantic and peaceful. Caves, waterfalls and valleys make it possible for tourists to have more than enough places to visit and make a great explorable trip with an amazing itinerary. The two main attractions here are the Double Decker Living Root Bridge and the Dawki River.

Araku Valley

This beautiful destination is situated around 114 kilometers from Visakhapatnam. Tourists can choose to go there either by train enjoying the scenic route or by car making it a perfect long drive destination too. The train route consists off 58 tunnels and 84 bridges making it a breathtaking experience to explore the landscape. Waterfalls, treks and the Borra caves make this place a bustling tourist spot. In addition to this, one can explore the coffee plantations of Araku which are famous for the bold taste of their beans.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Lansdowne is a couple’s dream destination. Away from the city’s hustle culture, this quaint place has a beautiful view of the snow-covered mountains. The main attractions to visit in Lansdowne are Bhulla Tal (rainwater harnessed lake), Garhwal War Museum, and the Tiffin Top for a breathtaking view of the town. Old temples, churches and small markets make this destination a very cute couple friendly place.

