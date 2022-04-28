Going To Office In This Pandemic, Follow These Safety Tips

April 28 is observed as the Annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The observance also coincides with the International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers and it is observed across the world. The goal of this day is to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

Since many offices have opened after the lockdown following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, it becomes necessary to take care of a few things to keep yourself away from getting infected.

What is workplace safety?

Workplace safety programs include all processes, protocols and guidelines to reduce the rate of on-site risks, injury and illness. Employees should also do their best in creating a safe work environment.

Tips to prevent Coronavirus at workplace

If you go to the office, then keep wearing a mask during work hours. Of course, everyone in your office is healthy, but by the time you know who is infected, you or any other person would contract the virus. Prefer wearing N95 masks.

While you are in the office keep sanitising everything around you once or twice. Even if someone sneezes and coughs, sanitise that place immediately. Even after using the washroom, wash your hands with soap or hand wash.

Avoid touching your face, mouth and nose repeatedly.

Maintaining social distancing is very important. Try to keep a gap of one to two seats and sit. If your office is small, where social distancing cannot be maintained, then talk to seniors about this. Going to the office on alternate days instead of every day is a better and healthier option.

Benefits of being workplace safe

There is an increase in the efficiency and productivity of the people working.

Reducing the number of workers in the office reduces the chances of illness.

A strong, flexible and safe work culture is developed.

Better safety record.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

