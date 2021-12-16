Going Vegan May Prevent Cognitive Disabilities in Old Age: Study

India probably has one of the most diverse food cultures with regional differences varying from spices to trends of consuming meat or living on a plant diet. People are now exploring different food habits in an attempt to live a healthy life. Veganism is becoming quite popular with many studies and reports pointing out that a plant-based diet has certain health benefits, and is climate-friendly.

A recent study, conducted by the University of Barcelona (UB) and the CIBER on Frailty and Healthy Aging (CIBERFES), has reiterated how a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in people who fall into the old age bracket. “A higher intake of fruits, vegetables and plant-based foods provides polyphenols and other bioactive compounds that could help reduce the risk of cognitive decline due to aging," said Cristina Andres-Lacueva, lead author of the study.

Conducted over 12 years, more than 800 people above the age of 65 participated in the research which was published in Molecular Nutrition and Food Research journal. Alzheimer’s, a common disease among the elderly could be avoided by a healthy change in lifestyle and diet, the study said, adding that other types of dementia could also be avoided.

According to Mireia Urpí-Sardà, from the Department of Nutrition, Food Science and Gastronomy and CIBERFES, the results of the study displayed an important association between cognitive impairment in elderly people and polyphenol-rich foods such as apple, cocoa, green tea, blueberries, oranges and pomegranates.

A plant-based diet includes not only vegetables and fruits but also nuts, legumes, seeds and oils.

According to Mercè Pallàs, professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences and member of the Institute of Neurosciences (UBNeuro) of the UB, the study of the relationship between cognitive impairment, and polyphenol-rich foods is essential to develop preventive and therapeutic strategies that help to take care of cognitive health.

