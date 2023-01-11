Golden Globes 2023: Actor Sepideh Moafi’s Red Poppy Pays Tribute to Martyrs of the Ongoing Revolution in Iran

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards saw a melange of floral applique take centre stage on the red carpet. The award show saw celebrities including Eddie Redmayne, Jenny Slate, Diego Calva, Emma D’Arcy, flaunt the flower power with elan.

However, there was one floral art that stood out on the carpet. Iranian-American actress Sepideh Moafi attended the Golden Globe Awards on January 10th, in a dazzling black sequin gown. Designed by Amir Taghi, the gown features a big red poppy applique created by Haus of Milad. So what’s special about this dress?

Advertisement

According to Amir, the flower is inscribed with the names of the martyrs of the ongoing revolution in Iran. And to pay tribute to them, Sepideh adorned the beautiful ensemble. Calling it an absolute honour, fashion designer Amir Taghi took to instagram and praised the actress for voicing her thoughts on the red carpet. He wrote: What an absolute honor to dress @sepidehmoafi for the Golden Globes this evening in a Black Sequin Gown with a Red Poppy inscribed by @hausofmilad with many of the Martyrs of our ongoing revolution in Iran. We will remember you as our heroes forever. (sic)."

As per the post Sepideh shared on her Instagram stories, it mentioned that the names of people who have been executed in connection with recent Mahsa Amini protests and dozens more at risk of capital punishment, have been painted onto the red poppy flower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The artistic homage to lives lost, artist Milād expressed his gratitude to the actor and designer on Instagram. He wrote: “Feeling an abundance of emotions that I’m having difficulty processing. Namely gratitude and grief. Thank you (stunning earth angel) @sepidehmoafi and @amirtaghicollection for letting me contribute to this homage. It warms my heart to witness it resonate with so many. (sic).

Speaking about the revolutionary heroes, he adds, “I wish I never had to write these names down. So many that shared last names. So many about whom we had written and shared posts… attempted to save from execution… artists, journalists, musicians, teachers, students, chefs, bloggers, designers, doctors, children, teenagers, brothers, sisters, friends, mothers, fathers……real humans. Revolutionary heroes that history will remember and honor forever. Lastly, thank you all from the very bottom of my heart for your love and kindness. (p.s. I did not create the poppy itself)" (sic)."

Sepideh was styled by celebrity stylist Kevin Ericson.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here