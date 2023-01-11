Golden Globes 2023: Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet was a melange of silhouettes, motifs and interesting colour schemes. Hosted at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California, the weather didn’t seem to dampen the fashion game on the red carpet.

Like every award function, the carpet unfurled an amalgamation of designer wear and brands that were adorned by celebrities from across the globe. The magic of sheer complemented with scintillating sequins, to avant-garde silhouettes married to floral motifs, each ensemble that stepped on the carpet told a stylish tale.

From Wednesday-star Jenna Ortega’s flowy knife pleated dress to Billy Porter’s Viva Magenta Tuxedo gown, here’s a look at the best dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023.

Advertisement

Jenna Ortega in Gucci

Jenna Ortega, the new favourite star on the block, instead of Wednesday Addams glided on the red carpet giving an illusion of Morticia Addams. Jenna opted for a nude asymmetrical cut out dress from Gucci. The free flowing silhouette featured knife pleats. She kept her makeup dewy and minimal, but accentuated her look with three dazzling diamond necklaces.

Advertisement

Li Jun Li in Dolce & Gabbana

Advertisement

Babylon star Li Jun Li looked graceful and shimmery in a Dolce & Gabbana gown on the red carpet. The sparkling corset gown featured embellishments at the bottom. The ensemble may not be over the top or flamboyant but had just the right amount of sparkle to shine on the red carpet.

Julia Garner in Gucci

Corsets were a favourite this year. Ozark star Julia Garner’s pastel tiered corset gown was a pastel surprise on the red carpet. The sparkling detailing on the Gucci gown created an interesting frame for Julia’s look.

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett struck gold this year, as she won Best Supporting Actress award at the Golden Globes 2023. Keeping it sparkly and chic, Angel opted for Pamella Roland’s silver textured gown. The embellished figure hugging gown came with a halter neck and fit Angela like a glove.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

Nobody can bring drama to the red carpet like Billy Porter. Known for his avant-garde choice of silhouettes. Billy’s Christian Siriano ensemble screamed drama. Keeping up with Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, Billy dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Siriana tuxedo overlay velvet gown. He completed the look with sparkly pumps and a magenta bow tie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here