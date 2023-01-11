Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan Teja, SS Rajamouli Kept it Desi; Jr NTR Opted for a Tuxedo on Red Carpet

Representing India at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards were celebrities Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja and SS Rajamouli. The RRR stars and director walked the red carpet looking dapper in simple yet classic attires at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

At this year’s Golden Globes, RRR has been nominated in two categories - for Best Foreign Film, and the film’s track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

Before heading to the awards function, Ram Charan Teja took to Instagram and posted an image of the team and captioned it as: “THE #RRR FAMILY ! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES (sic)." Seen in the picture were Ram, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, S S Karthikeya, Mmkeeravani, Pranathi Nandamuri, Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Shobu Yarlagadda.

Ram is known for experimenting with Indian silhouettes and has worn kurtas and bandhgalas designed by Shantnu & Nikhil and Manish Malhotra in the recent past. He took the same fashion energy to the Golden Globes this year. Ram and SS Rajamouli kept it desi and simple. Ram opted for a black bandhgala sherwani with surface texturing. Upasana Kamineni Konidela who accompanied Ram on the trip looked pretty in a printed blue and mustard yellow saree.

SS Rajamouli’s look was interesting as he paired a black kurta with red dhoti pants and a matching stole. The traditional attire was festive and the minimal print detailing on the pants and stole stood out in the overall look.

While Ram Charan Teja and director SS Rajamouli opted for Indian outfits, Jr NTR looked dapper in a tuxedo paired with a bow tie for the awards function. Though he looked suave and stylish in the black tux, we hoped he had opted for an Indian silhouette too. Complementing her husband was Pranathi Nandamuri who looked stunning in a classic sleeveless gown.

While the trio chose to keep the classic black shade as the main colour of their look, it was Rajamouli’s red stole and dhoti pants and NTR’s tinted yellow glasses that broke the monotony of the style on the red carpet

