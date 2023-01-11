Home » News » Lifestyle » Golden Globes 2023: Rihanna Takes the Stage in a Gorgeous Gown Alongside Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky stole the show while wearing a custom Schiaparelli gown and voluminous jacket. She was seen congratulating the winning RRR team as well

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 12:29 IST

Despite not walking the red carpet, the superstar's glittering outfit made headlines and stole the show. (Images: Instagram)
At the Beverly Hills, California, 2023 Golden Globes Awards, Rihanna arrived late but in am absolutely stylish attire. The singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky attended the glitzy event. The superstar’s sparkling costume grabbed headlines and stole the event even though she didn’t walk the red carpet. On social media, her supporters uploaded multiple clips from the 80th Golden Globe Awards while expressing their joy. In a video clip, the celebrity was shown thanking the RRR team on their victory in the category for Best Original Song Motion Picture, for which she had also been nominated. Find out what Rihanna and A$AP wore by scrolling down.

To attend the 80th annual awards presentation, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday (IST). The couple didn’t walk the red carpet and showed up after the awards event had already started. Rihanna wore a black off-the-shoulder velvet gown by renowned designer Schiaparelli for the event, accessorised with diamond jewellery and her trademark hairstyle. The Fenty Beauty founder was complemented by A$AP Rocky, who wore a formal tuxedo, diamond ear studs, center-parted hair, and a tie.

View the images and videos below:

In addition to a plunging strapless neckline that highlighted Rihanna’s décolletage, the Schiaparelli gown had a gathered and draped design, a figure-hugging form, and an asymmetrical hem. She paired it with a long floor-sweeping train, a voluminous velvet jacket with striking sleeves, and Opera gloves.

In top to matching ear studs, a purse with embellishments, a knotted diamond choker necklace, and strappy peep-toe heels, Rihanna completed the look. The glam options included a characteristic center-parted hairstyle, glossy pink lips, matching eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, blushed luminous complexion, and contoured face.

In the meantime, Rihanna’s contribution to the soundtrack for the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever included the single Lift Me Up. Lift Me Up was nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar in the Motion Picture category, but Naatu Naatu from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s RRR director SS Rajamouli’s film won.

first published: January 11, 2023, 12:27 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 12:29 IST
