Good Friday 2022: What Are The 7 Days of Holy Week?

Good Friday is one of the most significant festivals for Christians as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. It is one of the seven days of the holy week where Christians recall the events that lead to the death of Jesus and his resurrection, which is observed as Easter. This year, the week will be observed from April 10 to April 16.

Each day of the holy week has its own significance and represents a different event. The week starts with the Palm Sunday followed by Holy Monday and culminates on the seventh day with Holy Saturday, which falls a day before Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday

The week begins with the Palm Sunday when Christians commemorate Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. As per tradition, it is believed that Jesus was welcomed by people who waved palm branches and laid the leaves in his path. Holy Monday

Holy Monday marks the day when Jesus first cleaned the temple. The cleaning is believed to be done for teaching and admonishing. Also, on this day Jesus had spotted a fig tree that had leaves but no fruits on it. Jesus cursed the tree for not bearing fruits following which it weathered the next day. Holy Tuesday

On this day, Jesus condemned the religious authorities and claimed his deity. The Pharisees and the Herodians joined hands to conspire against Jesus and tried to get him convicted. Holy Wednesday

This day is also called Spy Wednesday when Judas met Jewish leaders and got paid 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus. Also, it was on Holy Wednesday when Jesus sat down at the supper table at the house of Simon the Leper in Bethany with his disciples. Holy Thursday

Holy Thursday commemorates the day when Jesus had his last supper. In Roman Catholicism, the pope washes the feet of 12 poor or humble persons as an imitation of Jesus’ selfless love for people of all traditions. Good Friday

Holy Friday is the darkest day of all in the Holy Week. It marks Jesus’ death and suffering on the cross. People mourn Jesus on this day by fasting and attending church services and also holding processions to re-enact the crucifixion. Holy Saturday/Easter Vigil

This day commemorates the day Jesus was buried in a tomb. A day after this, he was resurrected.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.