Good Oral Hygiene And How To Maintain It

Healthy gums, strong teeth, good breath and a clean tongue are good health and hygiene indicators. Maintaining oral health prevents many diseases and disorders from developing in your mouth and keeps teeth free from decay and other mouth ailments.

Why is Oral Hygiene Important?

Poor oral hygiene results from pathogenic bacteria leading to bleeding gums and oral malodour associated with multiple systemic diseases like cardio vascular diseases, diabetes, pregnancy, and chronic inflammation such as rheumatoid arthritis.

“Dental problems such as tooth decay and gum disease can affect your ability to eat and speak efficiently and deterioration in psychological health. We can reverse this systemic condition by maintaining good oral hygiene," says Dr. Arundeep Singh, Principal, Manav Rachna Dental College.

Poor dental hygiene can lead to various diseases such as gingivitis, periodontitis, candidiasis(oral thrush), oral ulcers , drug induced gingival hyperplasia. “Neglecting a deep dental caries or a gingival abscess can turn into a massive space infection. Systemic illness such as diabetes along with poor untreated dental conditions have also lead to the deadly mucormycosis. Also, oral cancer is the leading cause of death among tobacco consumers," says Dr Srijan Srivastav, BDS, MS, Oral and Maxillofacial surgery.

Tips to ensure and maintain good oral hygiene

Brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes with fluoride toothpaste

Floss regularly and consult a dentist at least twice a year.

Awareness of correct brushing technique is an integral part of oral hygiene

Oral Prophylaxis is regularly needed, as there are many inaccessible areas, where a tooth brush cannot reach.

Eat healthy foods and avoid sugary drinks

Avoid the use of tobacco products

Rinse your mouth with water after meals or chew sugarless gum.

Schedule preventive dental care treatment for yourself

