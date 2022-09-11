Goodbye, Dry Hair! Homemade Deep Hair Conditioning Masks And Benefits

Whether you have curly, straight, or wavy hair, it demands proper attention and care. Daily styling, frequent washes, constant heat treatment like straightening, curling, pollution, sun exposure, sweating, colour treatment, bleaching, etc can leave your hair looking dull, dry, and damaged.

The good news is that you can apply deep hair conditioning masks to reduce the number of split ends and strengthen the hair follicles to prevent damage from the factors mentioned above.

What are the benefits of deep conditioning?

Deep conditioning typically increases the hydration level. It usually includes coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E which restore moisture, repair

damage, and strengthens the hair leaving it ultra moisturized and easy to slay.

Regular conditioning and deep conditioning can improve the appearance of the hair. But deep conditioners have a more noticeable impact. It can detangle your hair, decrease frizziness, bring a shine to your locks, increase its smoothness, improves hair elasticity, and prevents hair breakage.

DIY deep conditioning recipes

Avocado hair pack

Avocado is a great source of amino acids and vitamins B and E, all of which are known to promote strong and healthy locks. An avocado conditioning mask can instantly transform your dry, frizzy strands into smooth, silky hair. All you need is half an avocado, an egg (yolk), and olive or coconut oil. Egg yolk promotes hair growth and will also make the hair soft. The oil will nourish your hair and keep it moisturized and hydrated.

Yoghurt hair pack

Yoghurt is rich in vitamins and minerals, like Vitamins A and B, calcium, iron, potassium, and phosphorous. You can add avocado to make the pack more nourishing. Add coconut or olive oil for hydration and honey for extra nourishment.

Aloe Vera hair pack

Due to its moisturizing properties and nourishing vitamins, aloe vera is quite popular in hair masks. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce scalp irritation. It helps in nourishing and strengthening the hair with its rich vitamin C, E, B-12, and folic acid content. You can add coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, or yoghurt.

How to deep condition at home?

Always start by shampooing first to get rid of dirt or product buildup from your scalp.

If you have dry and curly hair, apply the deep conditioner close to the root. But, if you have an oily scalp, use the product from the mid-shaft to the hair end.

After applying the product evenly to your hair, comb it with your fingers or a wide tooth comb.

Leave the product on for 20-30 minutes or more and rinse it off with cool water to seal the moisture into the hair shaft.

