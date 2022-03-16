Google Doodle Celebrates 200th Birth Anniversary of French Painter Rosa Bonheur

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Google on Wednesday, March 16 came up with a Doodle to celebrate the 200th birthday of French painter Rosa Bonheur, whose successful career inspired a future generation of women in the arts. Born on this day in 1822 in Bordeaux, France, Rosa Bonheur early artistic education was facilitated by her father, a minor landscape painter.

Although Bonheur aspirations for a career in the arts were unconventional for women of the time, she closely followed the development of artistic traditions through years of careful study and preparing sketches before immortalizing them on canvas, said the bio accompanying today’s doodle.

Advertisement

Bonheur’s reputation as an animal painter and sculptor grew into the 1840s, with many of her works exhibited at the prestigious Paris Salon from 1841 to 1853, it added. “Scholars believe an 1849 exhibition of “Plowing in Nivernais," a government commission that is now housed in France’s Musée Nationale du Château de Fontainebleau, established her as a professional artist."

In 1853, Bonheur garnered international acclaim with her painting “The Horse Fair," which depicted the horse market held in Paris. As her most well-known work, this painting remains on exhibit in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

To honour this celebrated painting, the French Empress Eugénie awarded Bonheur the Legion of Honour—one of the nation’s most prestigious awards, in 1865.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.