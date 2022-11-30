Home » News » Lifestyle » Gout Patients Need To Avoid Honey, These Foods Can Help Control Uric Acid Levels

Gout Patients Need To Avoid Honey, These Foods Can Help Control Uric Acid Levels

High uric acid levels need to be treated by making changes to your diet and ensuring that you stay away from edibles that are rich in purine.

There are foods that should be eaten, and others need to be avoided by a patient suffering from gout.
Gout is a form of arthritis which is characterized by severe attacks of pain in the joints. The disease occurs as a result of the accumulation of urate crystals in the joint causing inflammation and intense pain of a gout attack. Urate crystals form when the levels of uric acid in the body are abnormally high. High uric acid levels therefore need to be treated by making changes to your diet and ensuring that you stay away from edibles that are rich in purine. Is honey a suitable sweetener for people with gout?

Purines are found in certain foods such as red and organ meats, seafood, beer, and sweetened drinks with fruit sugar (fructose). Usually, uric acid dissolves in the blood and passes through the kidneys into urine. But sometimes the body produces excess uric acid or excretes too little. When uric acid can build up and turn into urate crystals in a joint or surrounding tissue that cause pain, inflammation and swelling.

There are foods that should be eaten, and others need to be avoided by a patient suffering from gout. The aim is to suppress the increase in uric acid levels, or the problem can only intensify. The article suggests avoiding honey as it is high in fructose content. Fructose releases purines when it breaks down in our body and contributes to the increase in uric acid levels in the body.

Meanwhile, foods that are rich in proteins, Vitamin C and antioxidants should be consumed as they help in reducing uric acid levels and prevent gout attacks. They also reduce inflammation of the joints. Low-fat yogurt, citrus fruits, cherries, avocado, beans and coffee are some of the foods one should include in their diet to reduce the symptoms of gout.

