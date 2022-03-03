Graham Bell Birth Anniversary: The Evolution of Telephones in India

Alexander Graham Bell, popularly known by his middle name Graham Bell, is known for his contribution to the invention of telephone. He was born on March 3 in 1847, in Scotland and moved to Canada with his family. He contributed most of his life to making hearing aids for people with hearing disabilities, for them to communicate better. After Graham invented the telephone, he was granted a patent for his invention in 1876. A few years later, the telephone exchanges were established in Bombay, Madras and Calcutta.

On his birth anniversary, read more about the evolution of telephones in India below:

The evolution of telephones in India took nearly 20 years. They first came to India in the form of rotary phones which consisted of a dial and a receiver. The digits on the phone were arranged in a circular figure wheel and to dial each digit, people had to rotate the dial till the end. These telephones became a symbol of romance and love in India and across the world.

When phones were becoming popular in every household, push-button telephones were introduced. Moreover, India was developing and STD booths were being developed in every nook and corner of the country.

Cordless phones were the next thing that was introduced in the market. All of us have heard stories about talking to school time and college time crushes over these cordless phones, the generation today might not have even seen one!

Pagers came much later in the 90s and it was mostly used in offices because they cost too much and people did not have the habit of typing on small devices.

Next came the compact mobile phone but for people today, they were humongous.

Several Bollywood songs have been made on these mobile phones.

Last but not least came the smartphone, probably on which you have been reading this quick article. Over the years, the telephone evolved in size and price. Earlier, the privileged used mobile phones and these days every one has the privilege to own one.

