Grammys 2023: Cardi B Makes an Electrifying Statement on the Red Carpet in Gaurav Gupta Couture

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B made an electrifying statement in Gaurav Gupta’s couture at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Looking surreal in a hooded electric blue sculpture gown artfully moulded, the statement piece was paired with a silk organza and a silk satin trail skirt. The sculptured ensemble was from Gaurav Gupta’s Spring Summer 2023 collection Shunya, which was showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2023.

Exploring sculptural draping forms in indigo electric blue, the design did 100 per cent justice to Cardi B’s flamboyant and fierce personality. Styled by fashion stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi B accentuated her look with statement diamond jewellery pieces from Messika. For Gaurav Gupta, exploring sculptural draping forms in indigo electric blue in satins, chiffons, organzas represents a sense of futurism and played an integral part of his couture collection in his debut showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week this year.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has celebrated Gaurav’s designs. In 2022, the rapper adorned a white amorphous shapeshifter sculptural outfit in the music video-remix of the hit song No Love. Gaurav who is known to explore the themes surrounding surrealism and fanaticism from the inception of the brand in 2004, gave the Grammys 2023 red carpet a reason to celebrate India in a creative way.

In over 18 years, the designer has carved a world that is Indian at its core and boundless in its form merging indigenous construction and embellishing techniques with his idea of the future. A powerhouse of talent, Gaurav celebrated his art with the world at Paris Haute Couture Week this year. The debut show was attended by celebrities like singer Luis Fonsi and his wife, Agueda, the Clermont twins, Ogee, Chloe Lecareux, Mara Lafontane, Raphael Say, celebrity stylist Kollin Carter.

Speaking about the collection Shunya, Gaurav Gupta said, “For our first showcase on the official calendar at Paris Haute Couture Week, I wanted to delve deeper into our mindscape to come up with a concept which is subliminal in thought and original in form. I have tried to explore the movement possibilities between zero and infinity with tangents of mythology, fantasy and surrealism."

