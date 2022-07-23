Grated Potatoes To Rosewater, Home Remedies For Dark Circles

Dark Circles may not be serious health issues but may make you look tired, old, and unhealthy. The first symptom of a deteriorating lifestyle on our face is the growing dark circles under our eyes. Yes, in the run-of-life, people are missing out on healthy food and are forced to work on laptops for hours.

Apart from this, office deadlines, increasing stress, less sleep, a polluted environment, and the habit of not taking care of oneself act as triggers. All these things affect our health and dark circles under the eyes are the first to appear on our faces.

But if you bring some changes to your lifestyle and take the help of home remedies, you can remove these dark circles in a few days.

So let’s know how we can remove dark circles under the eyes.

1) Grated Potatoes or Cucumber: These two veggies are found in every kitchen and are major remedies to deal with under-eye dark circles. They contain vitamins, and antioxidants, and are anti-inflammatory these cooling veggies also help reduce inflammation around the eyes.

How to use: First, grate some raw potatoes or cucumber and place the shreds on your eyes. Relax and remove them after 10-12 minutes and then wash them off with cold water. Make sure the entire area around the dark circles is covered.

2. Almond Oil and Lemon Juice: Another absolute remedy to treat dark circles is to mix almond oil and lemon juice.

How to use almond oil and lemon juice: Take about a teaspoon of almond oil and a few drops of lemon juice, combine them, and gently apply it around the eye area. Massage and let it for 2 to 3 minutes. Rinse post that!

3. Mint Leaf: Make a thick paste of mint leaves and leave them under the eyes for 10 minutes at night. By doing this, the skin will gradually look soft and glowing.

4. Aloe vera: We all know that aloe vera is an effective moisturizer. It also helps to nourish the skin, preventing premature ageing.

How to use aloe vera: Before hitting the sack, gently apply Aloe Vera gel under the eyes and massage for 5-7 minutes. Don’t rinse unless you feel sticky and uncomfortable.

5. Rose Water: This one can surely be termed as a grand mom’s secret remedy! Rosewater is refreshing, and rejuvenating and can be used on almost all skin types and for all skin-related issues.

How to use rosewater: Soak cotton eye pads in rose water and place them over the eyelids. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Repeat this every night for a month to see the best results.

