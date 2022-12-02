Gravity Intolerance May Have Symptoms That Include Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Says Study

You might find it difficult to believe if someone tells you that gravity and the gut are connected. However, a recent scientific hypothesis claims that your colon is currently being affected by the irresistible force of gravity, which may be seriously upsetting certain people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). IBS is brought on by the body’s inability to control gravity, according to a study by physician Brennan Spiegel of Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles that was published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Our bowels are like a big potato sack that we are doomed to carry around for the rest of our lives, according to Dr. Brennan Spiegel.

If our body’s usual control of gravity is compromised for any reason, our diaphragm may slide down and crush our intestines, which may cause motility issues and bacterial overgrowth.

Advertisement

“Our nervous system also evolved in a world of gravity, and that might explain why many people feel abdominal ‘butterflies’ when anxious," says Spiegel.

ALSO READ: Symptoms and Treatment for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

“It’s curious that these ‘gut feelings’ also occur when falling toward Earth, like when dropping on a roller coaster or in a turbulent airplane. The nerves in the gut are like an ancient G-force detector that warns us when we’re experiencing-or about to experience - a dangerous fall. It’s just a hypothesis, but people with IBS might be prone to over-predicting G-force threats that never occur."

Spiegel’s hypothesis has the advantage of being easily testable and leaving open the possibility of other IBS explanations.

Let’s review the fundamentals of this digestive issue as well as the warning signs and symptoms.

What is IBS?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a long-term condition that affects the colon or large intestine. It is the most prevalent digestive condition. It typically manifests in early adulthood and affects twice as many women as males. IBS does not progress to a life-threatening condition, despite the fact that it can be quite distressing. Additionally called a spastic colon. Generally made worse by emotional stress, it is a disorder characterised by abnormally increased spontaneous movement of the small and large intestines.

Advertisement

What causes this?

Advertisement

IBS’s root cause is not entirely known. The majority of IBS symptoms are likely caused by aberrant colonic muscle contractions or movement. Bowel movements can occasionally be delayed by spasm. Other times, it could cause diarrhoea as a result of the faeces passing through the body more quickly. Abdominal cramps result from the spasm in both scenarios. The assaults could be brought on by a specific food item. Stress or despair may also be triggers for spasms.

ALSO READ: Irritable Bowel Syndrome Grows More Complicated During Pregnancy, Know How

What signs are visible?

The most typical signs and symptoms are cramping and severe abdominal discomfort. diarrhoea or constipation, a lot of gas bloating, a strong sensation of fullness When stressed or right after a large meal, symptoms frequently appear. Constipation may provide momentary relief from the symptoms.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here