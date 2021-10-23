Great Gifting Ideas For Your Husband This Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a festival dedicated to the devotion and love which exists between married couples. On this special day, married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Wives observe fast for the long life and wellbeing of their husbands. According to popular belief, should there be any deficiency in the fast even by mistake, then it would affect the husband’s longevity.

This year the special day will be observed on October 24. Despite the strict fasting routine, the special occasion is observed with huge effort and enthusiasm and women deck up like a bride. Usually on this day husbands give gifts to their wives.

However, on this day the wives can also express their love for husbands with a return gift. Here is a list of gift ideas which may take your husband by surprise on this special day.

>Wallet or Laptop Bag

Gifting a wallet to someone never goes wrong, so this is probably the safest gift of all. Apart from this, you can also gift your husband a good laptop bag which they can carry to their office or elsewhere. Men are normally very fond of such gifts and will definitely use them at all times.

>Wrist watch

If you are thinking of gifting something elegant to your husband, then you should give him the watch of his choice. This gift will surprise him.

>Laptop or mobile accessories

Men love gadgets, so gifting them electronic goods such as laptops, notebooks, mobile accessories from his favourite brand would be great.

>Traditional kurta

Nothing can be a better Karwa Chauth gift than a traditional kurta or sherwani. This is one of the ways to ensure that your husband looks handsome as you celebrate the festival together.

