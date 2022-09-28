Green Leafy Veggies to Beans and Almonds, Harvard Expert Lists Brain-Boosting Foods

Brain training games keep your memory sharp but the right food boosts your memory, concentration, and brain function. We become what we eat! The human brain, like the rest of the body, absorbs nutrients from the food we consume.

Often it is believed that bad eating habits only affect our physical health. But poor eating habits can also spoil the function of the brain. Therefore, it is crucial to consume healthy food for a healthy brain.

According to a report by Times Now, Harvard University Psychiatrist Dr Uma Naidu said that the health of the intestine and the function of the brain are interrelated. Unhealthy eating habits can cause intestinal inflammation which can trigger symptoms like anger, anxiety, and sadness.

Advertisement

Foods to increase brain power:

Green Leafy Vegetables

According to a study published in the Journal of Neurology, consuming a cup full of green leafy vegetables reduces age-related cognitive damage in the brain. Add greens like spinach to boost brain power and vegetables such as blueberry, broccoli, avocado, and eggplant to reduce inflammation.

Top showsha video

Beans and almonds

Beans, whole grains, and fruits are all good sources of vitamin B. Plant-based protein and fibre are present in beans. They also control blood sugar. If at least half a cup of beans is consumed every day, then it greatly contributes to the health of the brain. Dr Naidu mentioned that almonds, cardamom, clove, nutmeg, ginger, and turmeric are beneficial for brain health.

Dark Chocolate

Advertisement

Dark chocolate accelerates the function of the brain. In one study, it was found that the consumption of cocoa 5 days a week accelerates the blood flow to the brain. Cocoa helps to repair parts of cognitive function in the brain of the elderly. In a study conducted on 14,000 individuals, it was found that the risk of depression was eliminated by 70 per cent in those who regularly consume dark chocolate.

Advertisement

Use of spices

Dr Uma Naidu, in her Harvard blog, also elucidated the importance of spices for brain health. She said mixing cloves, cardamom, nutmeg, and some other spices in vegetables sharpens memory and reduces stress. It also improves the quality of sleep. Apart from this, the consumption of turmeric and ginger is also useful to boost memory.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here