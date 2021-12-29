Green Peas: Know The Benefits of This Winter Wonder

Green peas are one of winter’s best gifts. Apart from being immensely tasty, they are also a treasure trove of nutrients. Usually, nutrients are found in selective amounts in vegetables, but you find nutrients of almost every kind in green peas. Various types of vitamins such as A, B, C, E, K are also found in it.

Peas are very rich in zinc, fibre and potassium. Various types of antioxidants, minerals, and phytonutrients are found in peas, which are very useful in protecting the eyes from cancer. Let us take a look at the various nutrients present in peas:

>Beneficial for eyes

According to experts, the carotenoids zeaxanthin and lutein are found in peas, which protect the eyes from various kinds of diseases including cataracts. This helps in making the eyesight brighter.

>Immunity booster

There are various antioxidants that are present in green peas, which help in boosting immunity. Green peas are also extremely rich in Vitamin C.

>Anti-inflammatory

Green peas have numerous anti-inflammatory properties. Owing to this, it reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis.

>Improves metabolism

Green peas aid in digestion and improve your metabolism. They contain an ample amount of fibre which helps in strengthening the digestive system by increasing the good bacteria. Fibre is a hugely soluble substance, which can be digested very quickly. Apart from preventing constipation, peas are also useful in controlling obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

>Memory matters

Peas have a huge role in keeping the amount of sugar in the blood balanced. Because of this, it also provides quick energy to the body and also increases memory retention. Peas rank really low in the glycemic index, thus it does not aid the accumulation of blood sugar. Apart from this, many essential minerals are found in it including potassium and magnesium, which are also considered good for heart health.

