Groom Style Book for 2022: How to Look Dapper on Your Wedding Day

Organizing an Indian wedding is a difficult process. Preparations may take several months and can drive even the most prepared families insane. A lot of attention is paid to the bride-to-be’s outfit to the point that the groom’s repertoire might wind up playing a complementary role. But, let’s face it, why should women have all the fun?

An Indian wedding, with its myriad of pre-wedding rituals and gatherings, is the ideal occasion to channel your innermost sartorialist and experiment with a variety of traditional menswear. Don’t know what to wear to the important functions. We have the solutions for you.

>The Bandi/Nehru Jacket

A bandi set is the true MVP of a traditional male wardrobe—it can quickly spruce up a plain kurta, can be combined and contrasted to be worn in a number of different ways, and is quite comfortable. What a one-and-done classic! It is available in a wide range of patterns, colours, textures, and embroidery. It looks well layered over a striking design or a Kurta in a subdued color. Wear a solid colour over a bright design or tone-on-tone.

>Bandhgala Suit

The Bandhgala is an elegant and formal suit. It is also known as the Jodhpuri since it originated in the royal city of Jodhpur in the nineteenth century. This suit popularly termed the “eastern tuxedo," comprises a structural, closed collar coat that descends below the waist and is paired with slender pants or trousers. For a contemporary Sangeet style, a layered opened bandhgala with a Kurta and pants is a great option. Dress it up with a rich, evening-ready colour or complementary needlework.

>Angrakha

Who said Angrakhas was just for women? Take a look at how this magnificent men’s Angrakha showed us how we are all mistaken! This wedding dress exemplifies it all. Wedding attire should always be airy and comfy, and Angrakha is usually a favourite for the wedding celebration. This trendy hand-embroidered ensemble is coupled with a neutral drape and exudes beauty in every way. Pair this stunning ensemble with a pair of classical jutti, and you’re ready to go!

>Accessories

While grooms may not get many options, each community has its own customs around the attire. The kilangi or sarpech, a bejeweled decoration is worn to the turban on nuptials day, is a popular adornment. These are frequently created from diamonds with feather decorations. They can also experiment with adding various strands of colourful gemstones, a jeweled broach, or uncut gem or diamond buttons to your coat or jewelry.

