Gudi Padwa 2022: Celebrate the Festival with These 5 Delicious Desserts

The festival of Gudi Padwa is a joyous occasion for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region. It is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, which is the first month in the Hindu calendar. This is also the first day of the new year according to the calendar. This festival is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra.

The name Gudi Padwa is derived from - ‘Gudi’, which means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘Padwa’ which means the first day of the phase of the lunar moon. According to the Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. It is also believed that Lord Brahma created the concept of days, weeks and months on the day of Gudi Padwa. The festival also signals the arrival of the spring season and rabi crops are reaped after this festival.

The festival is a symbol of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. People start the day of Gudi Padwa with an oil bath and wear new clothes. They decorate their homes by making rangolis. Gudi Padwa is celebrated as Ugadi in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Indian festivals are incomplete without sweets and desserts. Here are the desserts worth trying on Gudi Padwa.

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a tasty and simple dessert made with thick hung curd or yoghurt. It is flavoured with saffron and cardamom. It is a delight for those with a sweet tooth.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a delicious option for Gudi Padwa. Puran poli is nothing but a sweet flatbread which is stuffed with a sweetened lentil filling made from split chana dal and jaggery.

Gujiya

Karanji or gujiya is a crisp, fried dumpling filled with sweetened khoa, coconut and dry fruits.

Basundi

Basundi is a dessert which is made with thickened milk. It is flavoured with sugar, cardamoms, spices and nuts.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana kheer is a delicious dessert which is also liked by kids. It is a simple pudding made with tapioca pearls or sabudana, milk and sugar.

