Guidelines To Follow While Reheating Leftovers

There’s no denying that we eat leftover food from time to time, and sometimes it tastes better than the day it was cooked. It’s all about getting the reheating game down pat. Reheating leftover food or cooking food incorrectly can result in serious consequences such as stomach infections or food poisoning. If you heat the cooked food at the proper temperature, it not only kills germs but also retains the nutrition of the food. Reheating food also saves time and money and reduces waste. If you have to reheat leftovers, make sure to follow these 6 guidelines to avoid a limp, soggy dish or, worse, food poisoning:

1. Allow food to cool for two hours after cooking before storing it. Always store food in airtight containers.

2. While reheating food in the microwave, make sure that all parts of the food reach an internal temperature of at least 65 C while reheating. Allow the food to sit at this temperature for at least two minutes to kill all bacteria. Do allow the steam to escape when reheating or it may mess with the texture of the food.

3. Reheat the leftovers only once. Reheating food too many times increases the risk of food poisoning and also reduces its flavour and nutritional value.

4. Don’t let your food sit in the open after reheating it as letting it sit in the open increases the risk of food poisoning by giving harmful bacteria time to multiply.

5. Check the internal temperature of the meat dishes with a grill thermometer while they are being reheated.

6. Do not defrost food at room temperature if you have frozen leftovers. Allow frozen foods to thaw in the refrigerator overnight because bacteria begin to grow when temperatures rise above 7 C.

