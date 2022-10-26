Gujarati New Year 2022: Vikram Samvat 2079 Date, Time, Significance and How is Bestu Varas Celebrated?

GUJARATI NEW YEAR 2022: Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is celebrated a day after Diwali, which falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month. It is also called Varsha-Pratipada or Padwa. This year due to Solar Eclipse on October 25, Vikram Samvat 2079, or Gujarati New Year 2022, will start on Wednesday, October 26. The day is celebrated with great fervour across the state of Gujarat.

GUJARATI NEW YEAR 2022: DATE

Bestu Varas is celebrated all day and there is no specific time as such to perform the puja. But since it coincides with Govardhan Puja, which is considered very auspicious, people follow its timings.

BESTU VARAS DATE: October 26, 2022

PRATIPADA TITHI BEGINS: 06:48 PM on October 25

PRATIPADA TITHI ENDS: 05:12 PM on October 26

HOW IS BESTU VARAS CELEBRATED?

On this auspicious day, businessmen and traders start their new account books after closing the old one. In Gujarati culture, it is called Chopda. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in Chopda Puja with the belief that it would help make the new year more prosperous and profitable. Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, is also worshipped during the day During the ritual, ‘Shubh’ and ‘Labh’ are written on the new account books which mean ‘auspicious’ and ‘benefit’, respectively. A swastika is also made at the beginning. After praying to the deities for a prosperous year, devotees take part in the celebrations.

GUJARATI NEW YEAR 2022: SIGNIFICANCE AND TRADITION

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas coincides with Govardhan Puja. According to legends, it is believed that Lord Krishna convinced the people of Gokul to not make abundant offerings to Lord Indra. He taught the people, who were mostly farmers and shepherds, that their true ‘dharma’ was towards the hills and cattle which gave them supplies and resources. The people then started praying to Govardhan Hill and the cows.

Lord Indra did not take this well and unleashed his wrath upon the people. He flooded Gokul with incessant rains which continued for seven days and seven nights. Following this, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat with his little finger to provide shelter and protection to the people and the cattle. Indra then realised his mistake and apologized. The tradition to perform Govardhan Puja is believed to have continued and is celebrated to this day.

