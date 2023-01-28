Gujarati Snacks You Can Enjoy With Your Evening Tea

Gujarati cuisine is known for its rich and flavorful dishes, with a majority of them featuring sweet undertones. It is a predominantly vegetarian cuisine, but it offers a variety of options. The Gujarati Thali is a perfect example, which includes dishes such as sweet dal and kadhi, freshly made thepla, and ending the meal with shrikhand. Gujarati cuisine also offers a range of delicious snacks known as farsan, which are characterized by their blend of spicy and sweet flavors. Some popular examples include Dhokla and Khakra. There are many more to discover, such as:

Fafda:

A carom seed and black pepper-infused fried snack known as fafda is made with besan (gram flour). It is a well-liked Gujarati vegan snack that is delicious. It is often enjoyed with Jalebi for breakfast but can be a good snack option with some spicy pickles. Gujarati Samosa:

This popular tea treat is filled with chunky peas that have been sautéed with sugar and lime juice. A spicy snack that is very well-liked not just in Gujarat but also throughout the nation. This is ideal for snacking in the evening with a hot cup of tea or with tamarind pickle. Dabeli:

It is a very popular street food recipe from Gujarat made using Indian pav bread and filled with a special masala mixture of potatoes and pomegranate. The dish looks a lot like Maharashtrian vada pav but a different taste and flavour. Dabeli can also be eaten for breakfast in the morning and lunch, although they are typically eaten as an evening snack with a cup of tea or coffee. Masala puri:

These crispy puris are made of wheat flour. This dish is preferred by those who like mild spicy food but can’t tolerate extra spicy snacks. Chorafali:

Typically eaten during festivals, this traditional Gujarati snack tastes like papad or chips. One of the most delicious snacks, it has a sour and spicy taste of chilli powder and dry mango powder.

