Gum Disease Gingivitis Makes Women Prone to Premature Delivery: Study

Researchers at Australian University have claimed that proper oral care during pregnancy outweighs several potential risks, including the risk of premature delivery.

According to the study, many health problems, including gingivitis, occur as the delivery date approaches.

Gingivitis is caused by the accumulation of a solid layer of plaque between the tooth and the gum. If it is not treated properly, bacteria start accumulating and damage the teeth. The findings of this study have been published in the Journal of Oral Health and Preventive Dentistry.

The study reveals that in gingivitis, the discharge of inflammatory biomarkers and bacteria enters the bloodstream, may reach the umbilical cord and cause complications, including the risk of preterm delivery.

Gingivitis can also cause miscarriage and babies being born underweight. To conduct the study, the researchers tested the oral hygiene of about 1,000 pregnant women. All were given supragingival and subgingival treatment and were made aware of the importance of oral hygiene. The report states that women, who were treated for gingivitis, had a significant reduction in the risk of premature labour and improved birth weight.

According to the Advice Report for Pregnant Women, dentists should advise pregnant women to use an extra-soft toothbrush as well as an alcohol-free or salt-based rinse. Along with this, also advise them for teeth cleaning in the second trimester of pregnancy.

