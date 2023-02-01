Gum Infections Could Be Linked To Heart Ailment, Claims New Study

Long-term dental issues may be excruciatingly painful and disrupt people’s lives, which is why it’s crucial to maintain good oral hygiene. Periodontitis, a kind of gum disease, causes significant gum inflammation and is characterised by symptoms including bleeding or swollen gums. Periodontitis can cause everything from bad breath to loss of teeth, if not addressed at an early stage.

Researchers from Hiroshima University in a recent study have found evidence that gum infections may be related to far more serious conditions elsewhere in the body, such as cardiac arrhythmia. After examining a sample of 76 individuals with cardiac illness, the researchers discovered a significant association between periodontitis and atrial fibrosis, a condition that causes abnormal heartbeat and could lead to blood clot in the heart.

ALSO READ: Personal Hygiene Lessons to Carry Forward in 2023

Advertisement

The first author of the study and assistant professor at Hiroshima University’s Health Service Center Shunsuke Miyauchi said that periodontitis is linked to chronic inflammation which is a major factor in the development of atrial fibrosis progression and pathogenesis, reported the Science Daily. The patients’ left atrial appendages were surgically removed and tissues were examined to determine a link between the degree of atrial fibrosis and the severity of the periodontal disease. The outcome indicated that the intensity of the atrial fibrosis increased with the severity of the periodontitis, indicating that the inflammation of the gums may exacerbate inflammation and cardiac illness.

According to the corresponding author Yukiko Nakano, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Hiroshima University’s Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences, periodontal care may help with comprehensive atrial fibrillation management along with reducing other risk factors like weight, the activity of individuals and also the consumption of tobacco and alcohol. Nakano warned that although there appears to be a connection between gum disease and the severity of atrial fibrosis, this study did not essentially prove that one condition causes the other.

ALSO READ: Bad Breath Is Common, These Ayurveda Tricks May Make It a Thing Of The Past

Advertisement

Of the identified atrial fibrillation risk factors, periodontitis is the most readily treated and least expensive. The completion of this study could have positive effects on a large number of individuals throughout the world. The researchers also stated that they intend to carry out more clinical studies to see whether periodontal intervention lessens the likelihood of atrial fibrillation.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here