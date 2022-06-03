Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day 2022: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes by the Fifth Sikh Guru

The stories of bravery and sacrifices of Sikh Gurus give us courage and inspiration to stand for the right. The fifth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev, was one such example of devotion and courage. His sacrifice for the protection of Sikhs is unforgettable and makes everyone emotional. Every year, Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day is celebrated on the 24th day of the Jyeshtha month of the Sikh calendar. This year, the day is observed today to remember the fifth Guru of the Sikhs.

History and Significance

At the age of 18 years, Guru Arjan Dev took command of the Sikh community as the fifth guru. His father Guru Ram Das was the fourth guru of Sikhs. After taking the command as the fifth guru in 1581, Guru Arjan Dev did everything to flourish the religion. He became the founder of the major cities of Punjab such as Tarn Taran Sahib and Kartarpur.

In 1588, he laid the foundation of Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, popularly known as the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The temple was built to welcome people of every caste, creed, race, and religion and provide them with food and shelter. It is believed that as his popularity grew among the community, Mughal Emperor Jahangir ordered his execution. After his death, his son Guru Hargobind Singh Ji became the sixth guru of Sikhs.

To mark the day, the Sikh community do donations and helps the needy. Selflessly, they serve food, and sweet water to everyone to beat the scorching heat. They remember their fifth guru and try to follow his preaching on the day.

Let’s take a look at some of the golden words of Guru Arjan Dev to celebrate the courageous guru:

“Don’t create enmity with anyone as God is within everyone." “Of all the religions, the best religion is to repeat God’s name and to do pious deeds. Of all the religious rites, the best rite is to remove the filth of evil intellect by association with the saints." “Seize and burn the unbearable; seize and kill the imperishable; leave behind your doubts, and then, you shall drink in the Nectar." “The lord of man and beast is working in all; His presence is scattered everywhere; There is none else to be seen.“ “By the grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and death no longer terrifies me."

